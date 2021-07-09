'Human-error': Bride Called By Groom's Ex's Girlfriend's Name During Wedding Photoshoot

In an incredibly awkward moment, a bride was called by her groom’s ex-girlfriend's name while getting clicked on her wedding day. A video of goof-up was shared by their wedding videographer John Pattyson on social media, who committed the blunder not once but twice while clicking their pictures. Since being shared, the hilarious clip has racked up a myriad range of reactions with some people calling out the reckless photographer, while others defending him saying it was just a ‘human error’

The photographer was in the middle of capturing wedding shots of the couple when the bride named Katelyn Love was called Taylor by mistake. “1,2,3... Corey and Taylor look at each other,” said the photographer as Katelyn turned to the groom with a slight grin and chuckled as members of the party looked a bit shocked but giggled alongside her.“That’s his ex,” said Katelyn appearing humoured by the situation. However, as they moved on getting clicked, the photographer made the same mistake of calling the bride Taylor a second time, and thankfully everyone laughed along.

Image: AustinMSlingers/Twitter

Couple crashes wedding venue

In another bizarre wedding tale, a couple in Florida hoped to have their wedding in their dream home and estate but the venue owner shattered their plans. Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jonas had invited their family to the wedding celebration but the only problem the couple had was that they never told the home's owner about their plans. The couple didn’t own the 16,300-square-foot mansion and didn’t have permission to use it.

The venue of the wedding was the palatial estate in the upscale Florida suburb of Southwest Ranches which they neither owned nor had rented from the owner, reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Wilson reached the venue for arrangement on April 17 but the actual homeowner told him that he never permitted them to hold the festivities at the venue. Nathan Finkel told police that some people had trespassed on his property.

Main Image: Katelyn Love

