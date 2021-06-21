Hungry Elephant Breaks Into Kitchen In Thailand Looking For Something To Eat

An elephant was captured poking its head through Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon’s kitchen wall beside the drying rack on June 20. She discovered the animal after being awoken in the wee hours of Saturday and took to Facebook to post images and videos. As per The Guardian report, the male elephant is named Boonchuay and it appeared to be searching for something to eat. The Elephant’s trunk rummaged through Ratchadawan’s kitchen drawers, knocking pans to the floor. She decided to film the entire episode as the animal chewed on anything it could find.

Reportedly, it is not the first time that Boonchuay visited somebody’s kitchen as the animal living in Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan national park, has previously visited Chalermkiatpattana village. Itthipon Thaimonkol, the park’s superintendent reportedly said, “They come to visit quite often. They always come when there is the local market because they can smell food.” As per Thai media reports, the same elephant visited the same kitchen, and on one of these occasions, the animal cost damage of almost 50,000 baht at Ratchadawan’s kitchen. The images and videos posted by her on Facebook on June 20 have received thousands of shares, likes and hundreds of comments.

Elephant Uses Handpump To Get Drinking Water

Elephants are known to be highly intelligent and creative species. In past, they have been spotted using human equipment to solve their purposes. Recently, a clip of a tusker successfully using a hand pump to draw out water and drink it has left hundreds of thousands of people on the internet stunned. The amusing sight was recorded in a school near the Alipurduar district of West Bengal and was later shared on Twitter. The 30-second long video features the calf inside the school premises. As the video progresses, one can see the elephant using his trunk to push the handle of the hand pump and drink the water that came out of it.

IMAGE: Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon/Facebook

