Amid rising temperature, people have been adapting different ways to cope up with this scorching heat. While several videos on the internet display people trying out bizarre techniques, recently, video of a man making dosa on the seat of a scooty has gone viral on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show a man making dosa on the seat of a scooty. He even flips the dosa to cook the other side. The interesting part of the video was that the dosa gets cooked. The man hails from Hyderabad as per the local news outlet. The video was shared on Instagram under an account 'streetfoodofbhagyanagr'. "Don't try it at home !", read the caption on the video.

Netizens react to the viral video

The viral video has been doing rounds on social media and has accumulated 9.4 million views. The video has also gained several likes and comments, prompting viewers to express their views. A user wrote, "Wow that seat cover is better then a nonstick tawa". The sceond user expressed, "Yes don't try it at home....try it on your bike". The third user spelled, "We can't try it home because we have to do it outside in hot summer sunlight ".

Image: Instagram/@streetfoodofbhagyanagar