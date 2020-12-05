'I Feel Freedom': US Woman Breaks Guinness World Record For Largest Afro; Watch Video

A woman from New York has broken the Guinness World record for having the largest Afro in the female category. As defined by the Oxford Dictionary, Afro is a hairstyle in which naturally kinky or tightly curled hair is styled in such a way as to stand out all around the head. Usually, an Afro grows to several centimetres but that Simone Williams grew to a miraculous length of 20.5 cm, the width of 22.5 cm and 1.48 in circumference.

"For many years, Black women have been wearing their hair as it grows from their scalp as a symbol of freedom and liberation, and I too feel that freedom, liberation and confidence when I walk out the house with my natural ‘fro,” â£â£she wrote on her Instagram page.

Speaking to the Guinness World Record, Simone, a fashion designer by profession said that she was also inspired by the previous record holder, Aevin Dugas who held the record for eight years. At the time she came across Aevin's feat Simone did not think that her hair was anywhere close to hers, but she thought of attempting the record after people’s increased comments on her “voluminous hair”.

'Congratulations'

The video clip showcasing Simon's gorgeous Afro is a hit on Instagram and has garnered nearly 2 thousand views. In the clip, the fashion designer could be seen strolling on streets showcasing her beautiful hair. "Woohoo!!!!...congrats Simone!!!," wrote a user congratulating her on her nine-year-long hair journey. Ahhh that’s amazing! Congratulations" added another. "Original fan here", quipped another excited user.

