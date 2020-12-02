Spotify's News: Kabza De Small Becomes The Most-streamed South African Artist In 2020

The music streaming platform, Spotify recently revealed the top streamed artists and tracks of 2020 in South Africa. This year around as well, DJ Kabza De Small has bagged the top position of the most streamed South African artists on Spotify. Furthermore, his fourth studio album 'I Am The King Of AmaPiano: Sweet & Dust', which released back in June 2020, is also the most streamed South African album on the music streaming platform this year.

Spotify's News: It's double the celebration for South African DJ Kabza De Small

According to the latest Spotify's news, South African DJ Kabza De Small on Spotify has been revealed to be the most streamed South African artist this year. The artist has bagged the number one position on the list for two consecutive years now. Kabza De Small is followed by DJ Maphorisa and Nasty C who attained the second and third positions on the list, respectively. For the unversed, these three artists had occupied the same positions on the Spotify list last year as well.

In addition to being the most streamed South African artist, his 2020 debut album titled I Am The King Of AmaPiano: Sweet & Dust also went on to top the charts on the streamer as it is the most-streamed album across all genres by the South African audience.

The fourth studio album of the artist features the likes of Samthing Soweto, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, Focalistic and more. Surprisingly, the second and third most-streamed South African albums on Spotify are also by Kabza De Small with Scorpion Kings Live on the second position and The Return Of The Scorpion Kings on the third position. Check out both the lists below:

List of most-streamed South African artists in South Africa on Spotify

Kabza De Small DJ Maphorisa Nasty C Spoegwolf Joyous Celebration Elaine Cassper Nyovest Snotkop Bok Van Blerk Appel

List of most-streamed South African albums in South Africa on Spotify

I Am The King Of AmaPiano: Sweet & Dust by Kabza De Small Scorpion Kings Live by Kabza De Small The Return Of The Scorpion Kings by Kabza De Small Zulu Man With Some Power by Nasty C Isphithiphithi by Samthing Soweto A.M.N by Cassper Nyovest Umuthi by Blaq Diamond Xola Moya Wam' by Nomcebo Zikode Scorpion Kings by DJ Maphorisa Emakhaya by Mlindo The Vocalist

