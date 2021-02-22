'I Was Like Wow': Texas Shopkeeper Finds Cash Left By Customers Who Took Water Bottles

Amid the water crisis in Texas, a woman named Bonnie Valdez from San Antonio received a pleasant surprise at her store’s doorstep. While taking to Facebook, Valdez said that customers left behind money for cartons of packaged water that she left outside the store. She shared an image showing many dollar bills left at the doorstep of her convenience store and said that she made 620 dollars even when the shop was closed.

In the social media post, Valdez said that it wasn’t surprising to find out that the cartons of packaged water went missing when she came back after a few days to open the shop. “Understandable everyone needs water,” she wrote. Further, she added that, however, it was surprising to find cash that different people left behind.

In the caption, Valdez said, “I had almost 100 in 7-11 pk and probably 40 of Aquafina outside and then when we looked into the store I find this...they left me 620 in cash different ppl I was like wow! My store made 620 dollars when it was closed”.

Netizens laud customers' honesty

The post has taken the internet by storm as it has been shared nearly 90,000 times and has received hundreds of likes and comments. Several users praised the locals for leaving cash behind amid such a crisis. They lauded the customers’ honesty and called the incident “amazing”. One user said, “This is a reflection of the way you treat your customers”. Another added, “They're still good people out there”.

Meanwhile, Texas is known for its sprawling deserts and excruciating heatwaves, however, right now, the US state is blanketed in a thick layer of ice. Power outages, caused by a combination of high demand, power plants crippled by the weather, and a grid that is cut off from the rest of the country, have left millions of people shivering in the dark. The state is seeing some of its coldest temperatures in more than 30 years, with some areas even breaking records that are more than a century old. Water problems have impacted about 14.3 million residents out of a total population of around 29 million, as officials distribute fresh water and food to thousands of people.

