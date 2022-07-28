Last Updated:

IAS Officer Shares His Amazing Journey Of Securing AIR 77, Leaves Netizens Inspired

Taking to Twitter, an IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared his journey from being an average student to securing Air 77 in UPSC Civil Service Exam.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
IAS

Image: Twitter/@AwanishSharan


Marks play a major role in a student's life, be it for the progress from one class to a higher level to getting employed in a reputed organisation. However, a person's success or failure in life might not necessarily be dependent on what they scored in an exam on a specific day. A recent post by an IAS officer explained this beautifully. 

Taking to Twitter, an IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared his journey from being an average student to securing Air 77 in UPSC Civil Service Exam. Going by his tweet, he secured 44.7% (third division) in 10th grade, 65% (first division) in 12th grade, and 60% (first division) in graduation.

Further, the tweet read that he failed in Combined Defence Services (CDS) and Central Police Force (CPF) examinations. Also, Sharan fell short of the preliminary examinations of the State Public Service Commission (SPSC) at least ten times. However, he worked hard and turned his failure into success by securing Air 77 on the second attempt and cracking his UPSC interview on the first attempt.

Internet reacts

The post has struck a chord with netizens on social media and has garnered around 75.1K likes accompanied by several retweets and comments. The post has prompted numerous netizens' to express their thoughts. A user wrote, "An Inspirational Journey". Another user expressed, "Journey is to Enjoy and Embrace". One other user wrote, "Sir ....seems like you are made for this career... Great to hear sir".

Image: Twitter/@AwanishSharan

First Published:
