If Elon Musk Ever Gets 'involved In Scandal', What Would It Be Called? Tesla CEO Suggests

Blanketed in a controversy regarding an old tweet, the chief executive of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk has now revealed what he’d like people to call a scandal involving him. Taking to Twitter on March 25, the 49-year-old urged people to “please” use the name- Elongate in case there is “ever a scandal” related to him. Musk’s tweet referred to the Watergate scandal that made headlines in the summer of 1972 eventually leading to the resignation of the then US President Richard Nixon.

Musk’s tweet meanwhile, has created a stir on the internet, garnering over 643 thousand likes, nearly 50 thousand retweets and over 6,800 quote tweets. The witty tweet also got the internet guessing for what such a scandal would look like involved cryptocurrencies or tweets that influenced the stock market. “Elongate: The use of sporadic tweets to manipulate the stock market in Elon’s favour. Elongate2: The use of his followers to advertise his companies, to promote his brands at the cost of a McGriddle. Elongate3: Underpaying and undermining his employees to generate larger profits,” write a user quipping possible scandals.

Musk's 2018 tweet violates law

The tweet came on the same day as a US court ruled against the Tesla CEO stating that he had committed a series of violations of the National Labour Relations Act. This came in the context of a tweet that Musk had made in 2018 wherein he threatened his employees of losing stock options in case they formed a union. On Thursday, the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in its verdict, said that the tweet was “illegal” and must be deleted.

Taking to Twitter in May 2018, Elon Musk had said that there was no stopping if the company’s employees’ voted for a union. However, he had said that in case they would do so, they would not be obliged to pay hefty union dues but also lose up stock options. “Our safety record is 2X better than when the plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare,” he had said.

