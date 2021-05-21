Last Updated:

IIT Goa Finds An 'interesting' Way To Evaluate Students; Netizens Call It 'brilliant'

IIT Goa has started its end semester examinations and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute has found a “unique way” to evaluate the students.

The Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) Goa has started its end semester examinations and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute has found a “unique way” to evaluate the students. According to the ‘Analog Circuits’ question paper, which has taken the internet by storm, the IIT Goa faculty asked students to prepare the questions for themselves and then answer the same. As per the instructions given on the paper, the students were told to prepare questions of 60 marks from the lecture materials which was provided to them in the entire semester and then answer the questions that they prepared. 

The “interesting” examination will not just test the calibre of the student but will also test their integrity. The 70 mark paper said that the questions that the students prepare should reflect their understanding of the course. It also asked them to avoid discussing with friends as similarities may reduce their score. 

'Brilliant' examination

An image of the end semester paper has gone viral on the internet and netizens have lauded the “outstanding” way. They noted that setting a question will require a complete understanding of the course and its content. They also added that if the student has not gone through the course, he/she won’t be able to prepare any question, leave alone answer it. 

One user wrote, “This is actually difficult if you don't know the concepts thoroughly, and the teachers check the paper thoroughly to catch copying”. Another jokingly said, “Truly Moving Towards #AtmanirbharBharat”. “What an examination by IIT, Goa. You set the question paper and answer yourself and you get marks for both! #brilliant,” wrote third. 

