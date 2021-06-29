I’m NOT A Fan: Dog's Hillarious Video In Waves Will Leave You In Splits | WATCH

An endearing series of posts showing a dog named Shadow and his adventures on the beach and how he conquered his fear of the ocean is going viral on social media. On Instagram, videos reveal how this dog overcame his phobia of water while on a beach.

The videos were posted on the ‘ulysses.shadow.grant' page. A series of stories follow a dog named Shadow on his beach escapades and how he overcame his phobia of the ocean. In no time, the video garnered the attention of the social media users and crossed 5.2 million viewers on Instagram. It has more than 880K comments on the reel. Here's how dog lovers reacted to the post:

Similar interesting viral videos

The internet is constantly saturated with happy pet owners who declare that their beloved dog is the best behaved. Many doggos have been spotted performing bizarre tricks, helping individuals in need, or simply being devoted furry friends in general. Have you ever had your dog assist you with laundry? A video of a dog helping his owner do laundry has surfaced from Australia, which is a lovely incident. Secret, an Australian shepherd, is a laundry wizard, according to his owner Mary.

Also, Great Danes are well-known for their kind disposition and for their ability to provide immediate protection in the dog world. In keeping with its reputation as a "family companion," a "hero" Great Dane dog was witnessed preventing a toddler from climbing the staircase in order to prevent the child from injuring himself. In a video that went viral on Twitter, the dog acts as a stair-gate as the toddler tries to crawl up the steps. The footage shows the family of a Great Dane named Lisa, who is seen babysitting the child while the parents appear to be away. The video first surfaced on TikTok and has since gone viral, as the five-month-old puppy can be seen preventing the toddler from attempting to climb the stairs when he is alone at home.

Picture Credit: Instagram @ulysses.shadow.grant

