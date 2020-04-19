Improvised Kitchen Ping Pong Game Invented By Mother-son Duo Is Winning The Internet

Tiktok videos of a 20-year-old California boy playing an improvised game of ping pong with his mother is enthralling the internet. Having devised the smart trick shots using the pots, pans, and cups, the duo practiced for over several hours for three days while in home confinement amid the coronavirus lockdown. Not just that, Scott Ryan posted the videos of the failed attempts his mother had to make in order to learn the game.

Take a look at it here:

Read: Louisville Adjusts To New Date And Season For Kentucky Derby

Ryan’s video, that flaunts over 119.6k likes on TikTok, was noticed by some of the prominent musicians online who collaborated with the mother-and-son duo to produce some groovy tunes, beats, and background scores out of the game. “The freestyle at the end is so cool,” a netizen wrote while sharing one such video.

Read: 31 Of Extended Family Test Positive For COVID-19 In Delhi

The game that has gripped Ryan’s audience requires the two players to hurl ping pong balls bouncing on the kitchen floor in a manner that the balls hit the pots and pans placed at explicit angles before dropping into the crimson cup.

Sharing the video on Instagram the 20-year-old wrote, “Since this video is going viral right now I might as well post it myself, so here’s my mom and I pulling a sweet pan trickshot”.

Social media loves the game

Netizens are lauding the innovative game, calling it abundant in smart and witty tricks and fun to play. Several users thanked the California boy for devising the interesting game that many said they would try back at home to keep away the boredom. “This is my favourite video I've watched in quarantine. Love it,” someone user. “ I love this video sooooo much,” wrote another. “How Did you do this?” asked a curious netizen.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Read: Madrid's Streets Remain Empty Under Virus Lockdown

Read: With No School, Calls Drop But Child Abuse Hasn't Amid Virus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.