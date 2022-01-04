In Kazakhstan, Couple Fall Into Puddle Of Mud During Photoshoot; Netizens Call It 'unique'

The trend of photoshoots has become a common feature of contemporary weddings now. To make their weddings all the more special, couples resort to even risky poses to ensure that the pics stand out. As if proof for the same, the photoshoot attempt of a couple in Kazakhstan went viral after they fell in a puddle of mud while filming. The pictures have grabbed the attention of social media users who shared their hilarious reactions to the pictures.

The Kazakhstan couple tried having a photoshoot outdoors, however, the result was not quite what they expected it to be. The pictures were shared by their photographer Askar Bumaga on Instagram featuring Kamilla and Murat Zhurayev. In the pictures, the couple, Murat and Kamilla can be seen posing for the camera, however, they fell in a muddy puddle. The pictures show Kamilla dressed in an off-shoulder gown while Murat can be seen wearing a black suit. Even though the couple fell in the puddle of mud, they can be seen sharing a laugh. The couple in some of the pictures can be seen trying to get up from the pool of mud. Take a look at the post:

Netizens call the muddy photoshoot 'unique'

Since being shared on a photo-sharing site, the pictures have garnered over 9000 likes. The pictures have grabbed the attention of netizens who expressed their views in the comments section. One user commented, “it's just genius cool idea and good work,” loosely translated from Kazakh. Another user commented, “I wonder who will repeat such photos now?,” loosely translated from Kazakh. Another netizen wrote, “Top best and by the way unique,” loosely translated from Russian.

In a similar incident, earlier in December last year, a couple tried to make their wedding entry fancy, however, the result was not quite what it was expected to be. The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @darshanvpathak. In the video, a bride and groom can be seen standing on a fancy swing-like structure. The couple can be seen going upwards in the swing with massive fireworks while some of the people are performing on the stage. However, the result of the fancy entry planned by the couple was quite unexpected as the swing on which the bride and groom stood, fell to the floor.

Image: Instagram/@bumagaz