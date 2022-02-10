Last Updated:

In Madhya Pradesh, Man Finds 4.57 Carat Diamond Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Panna

Rana Singh finds a diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Panna mine and the precious stone will be auctioned soon.

Sneha Biswas
Madhya Pradesh

On Thursday, February 10, fate smiled at a man from Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, the man found a diamond weighing 4.57 carats, with an estimated value of Rs 10 lakh, in a shallow mine of world-famous Panna mines.

Rana Singh finds a 4.57-carat diamond in Panna

As per the reports of PTI, the man has been identified as Rana Singh, who hails from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Singh found the stone in the Bharkha area of Madhya Pradesh. As per private estimates, the diamond is likely to fetch around Rs 10 lakh. Rana had taken a shallow mine on lease to mine diamonds in Bharkha area and then he found a precious stone weighing 4.57 carat. The diamond looked yellow in colour.

Meet Rana Singh, the man who found the precious stone

The auctioning of the stone

Diamond inspector Anupam Singh revealed that the stone will be auctioned on February 24 and the proceeds will be given to the miner after deducting 11.5 per cent royalty.

