In Turkey, Rare Breed Of Hairless Baby Goat Born With Jet Black Skin Leaves Locals In Awe

In a bizarre development, a rare breed of goat was born on a small farm in Turkey, which was hairless and had jet black skin. The owners of this unique goat work are farm owners in the village of Ciris, situated in the southern province of Mersin. They are believed to have bred countless goats on their farms over the years. However, Huseyin and Aysel Tosun, owners of the farm were left stunned when the goat turned out to have jet black and wrinkled skin.

According to various reports, the aforementioned goat was one among the twin goats born on the farm. Though one of the goats looked normal, it was stillborn, while its sibling, much to the couple's amusement, was born completely hairless, with jet-black, wrinkled skin.

The couple, Huseyin and Aysel Tosun decided to take special care of the survived goat and in doing so, they dressed it in their grandchildren's clothes and bottle-fed it for the first few days after birth.

Locals in awe after seeing rare breed of goat

No wonder why this rare breed of goat was a miracle to locals, as a relative of the couple, Suleyman Demir told The Mirror, "I'm 67 years old, and this is the first time I've encountered anything like this. God Almighty sent this miracle here. We've seen a double-headed animal, but we've never seen anything like him". However, the owner, Aysel pampers the goat with intense care, she said, "I take him to his mother to feed. I dress him in my grandchildren's clothes. I bring him home and feed him if needs be. He has no hair, and this is the first time I've seen anything like it. I look after him like he's a child", as per the sources.

Moreover, according to The Mirror, Aysel added that the baby goat sometimes gets a fever, and to relieve it she use to give the baby her grandchildren's syrup and injection. "When one of the twin kids was stillborn and this one turned out to be abnormal, I thought he would die too, but he didn't," The Mirror reported.

