In US, Abandoned Baby Found In Alaska Alongside Heartbreaking Note From Mother

In Alaska, a baby abandoned in a cardboard box was discovered by a woman named Roxy Lane on New Year's Eve, with a note claiming that child's the parents did not have food or money, reported Daily Beast. Lane saw the abandoned newborn after noticing a blanket-filled cardboard box near her home. The Alaska police officials stated that the infant was immediately taken to the hospital and was reported to be in good health.

Sharing a video on her Facebook handle featuring the note and the baby, Lane penned a lengthy caption describing the situation. She asserted to have doubts that the baby's mother couldn't have afforded to take her to the hospital, and she may have required medical attention. Lane then urged anyone who knows the newborn's mom to check on her and that she could be in a difficult circumstance, feeling abandoned. Lane also added that she doesn't know the backstory. The post went viral with more than a thousand people liking it and several commenting, expressing their compassion for the baby.

The Baby's name is Teshawn

The note was written under the perspective of the baby, urging people to help him as he was born 12 weeks early. The note suggests that the baby's parents and grandparents don't have food or money to raise him and that they had no intention of doing this to him. It also asked to find him a loving family. The note also had included the baby's name, which was Teshawn.

Roxy also stated that she has been processing her feelings all day and going over all the potential possibilities and reasons why anything like this may have happened, according to the Daily Beast. She speculated that the parents might be too young to comprehend that Alaska has a law that permits unwanted kids to be given off with police, firefighters or paramedics until they reach the age of 21.

Lane hopes for more awareness

According to the Daily Beast, after sharing the video Lane stated that she did it in the hopes that everyone involved got the help they needed and that justice be served. She continued by saying that she only hope for more awareness, and maybe some compassion for a tough situation like this.

