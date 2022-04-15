In US, Tesla Owner Narrowly Escapes Accident After Car Gets Stuck On Freeway Mid-journey

Imagine that your car gets stuck mid-journey on a highway. How helpless and horrifying a situation would that be? As if proof for the same, an owner of a new Tesla Model 3 car was left in shock after the car's main features reportedly froze while he was driving on a freeway. The owner, Javier Rodriguez, has raised security concerns before the Elon Musk-led company after his Model 3 vehicle allegedly got stuck at 83mph on a freeway last week.

However, Javier Rodriguez while giving an interview to ABC7 News on Tuesday stated that the incident transpired while he was driving on the 10 freeway in California last week. Javier added that he then started to notice a weird smell inside his Tesla Model 3, adding that he then realised his car was stuck while going at 83 mph and the main screen was frozen. Moreover, he explained that as the car got stuck, all of the buttons and switches including turn signals and hazard lights stopped working.

What happened next?

Elaborating the incident further, Javier said, "I noticed that it started to get hot in the car, and there started to be a weird scent coming." "I was nervous that if I were to brake a whole lot I wouldn't be able to gain the speed again to keep up with traffic and get around cars. I was nervous somebody was going to slam into me," he recounted. This implies that Javier was nervous regarding halting while on the freeway, according to ABC7 News.

Meanwhile, Javier added that the accelerator didn't respond, however, fortunately, the brakes did work eventually but that didn't give any comfort to him when he was desperately trying to stop the car. Things eventually got normal after he made it off-road and anyhow after a few minutes, the car finally rebooted. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) helped Rodriguez of Irvine to get off the freeway, where his car was eventually towed, reported ABC7 News.

Tesla later informed an enraged Mr Rodriguez that they had found the problem as being an issue that caused the “power conversion system to shut off to protect onboard components during the drive,” and that the issue was being fixed, the report said. According to ABC7 News, Javier told the company, "I need more explanation. I'm on the freeway and this happens at 83 miles an hour. Everybody is trying to say, 'Well we fixed it. We fixed it,' but I need an explanation."

Image: Unsplash