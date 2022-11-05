Last Updated:

In Viral Video Netizens Shocked To See Tiger In Tamil Nadu's Ooty Golf Course | Watch

Netizens were shocked when a viral video showing a tiger near the edge of a golf course in Tamil Nadu's Ooty was posted by Twitterati.

Saumya joshi
Saumya joshi
Image: @Ananth_IRAS-Twitter


Netizens were hooked to social media after a Twitter post on a tiger found near the golf course in Ooty, Tamil Nadu on 5 November went viral. The enthusiasm doubled for the netizens, as it is hard to find a wild animal like a tiger even on a jungle safari, as they witnessed the animal on a golf course. This was amusing, yet very dangerous as Tamil Nadu has recently witnessed a tiger killing four people in the Nilgiris district after coming into the populated area. 

Ananth Rupanagudi's tweet 

Twitter user Ananth Rupanagudi, whose bio says that he is a railway bureaucrat, shared photos and videos of a tiger on a golf course. A few metres away, a cow is seen lying on the ground. The tiger is seen staring at the animal which seems dead. The videos show the tiger emerging out of the bushes, standing next to its prey and sniffing it.

Since then, the clips amassed more than 25,600 views on Twitter. Whereas, different reactions were captured. Many users were surprised to see a tiger living so close to human habitation. Several users were amazed as the tiger seemed healthy while some raised concerns over human-animal conflict. Take a look at some of the interesting comments on the incident. 

First Published:
