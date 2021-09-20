Incessant Rains In Kolkata Prompt Netizens To Share 'awake In Venice', 'smart City' Jokes

Heavy torrential rains submerged Kolkata and neighbouring districts over the last two days, putting a full stop to normal life in the city. The West Bengal capital recorded over 100 mm of rain across various places from 1 am to 7 am, submerging many low-lying areas. However, Kolkata was in a different mood on Monday morning as some Twitter users took the opportunity and shared pictures of water-logged areas mentioning how the city has now turned into "desi Venice".

Due to incessant torrential rain, the drainage system of the city was completely clogged. The city recorded heavy rainfall in areas including Dhapa, which witnessed 136 mm of rain, the Kalighat area recorded 115 mm of rain, and the Ballyguange area recorded 109 mm of rainfall among other places. During this monsoon session, West Bengal's rainfall figures have breached all the previous records.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the city is likely to witness more showers and thunderstorms till Tuesday morning in most districts of South Bengal, including adjoining North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Purba Medinipur.

Netizen shares hilarious jokes on Kolkata rains

If the rain doesn't stop #Kolkata will come to a standstill. Most of the city is under water. Can't imagine how bad it is in other in the other districts. #KolkataRains pic.twitter.com/QpvuNDtVEp — Arnab Seal (@arnabsTOI) September 20, 2021

Heavy rainfall in Kolata evoked mixed reactions from netizens on social media platforms. Some compared Kolkata to Venice, while some posted hilarious comments highlighting the aftermath of the rain. One Twitterati posted a picture and wrote, "The way it's been raining all night, I guess half of Kolata is underwater." While a second user said, "I slept in Kolkata and woke up in Venice". A third user jokingly posted another picture and wrote, "Hey!! Want to visit "Desi Venice"? Come to Kolkata".

