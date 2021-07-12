'Incredible': Chef Creates ‘world’s Most Expensive Burger’, Sells It For Rs 4 Lakh

A chef has created the ‘world’s most expensive burger’ and it sold for 5,000 euro, nearly ₹4,42,125. Robbert Jan de Veen of De Daltons restaurant in Voorthuizen, Netherlands has made an expensive hamburger that costs a whopping €5,000 for a single piece. The Dutch chef’s burger is called "The Golden Boy."

World's most expensive burger

The picture of the hamburger was shared by Robbert Jan de Veen on Instagram. The hamburger has been made of Wagyu A5 meat that includes ingredients like Beluga caviar, king crab, Spanish Paleta Iberico, white truffle, English cheddar and barbecue sauce made with Kopi Luwak coffee, according to the official website. De Veen also makes the hamburger bun itself, with Dom Perignon champagne dough, topped it with a gold leaf.

The burger was sold to sauce manufacturer Remia during the record attempt in Voorthuizen. It was eaten by Rober Willemse, chairman of the Royal Dutch Food and Beverage Association. Robbert Jan de Veen donated the money from the sale to an NGO that assists food banks in the Netherlands. Veen explained that the €5,000 donation will help the charity buy nearly 1,000 food packages for people in need. Speaking to The National, Veen stated that restaurants were closed and there were no food competitions due to the pandemic. Though the food takeaway service was open, he was depressed and decide to make the most expensive burger and donate the entire amount to a charity group. He added that breaking a world record has been his childhood dream and it feels "amazing". The picture shared on Instagram has stunned netizens who took to the comments section to share their views.

Meanwhile, a popular pastry chef recently left several internet users stunned with his ‘amazing’ and 'incredible' chocolate creation. Amaury Guichon shared a video of a giant 'Chocolate Statue of Liberty' sculpture on Instagram. The pastry chef created a seven-foot-tall sculpture of the Statue of Liberty. Guichon posted a video of the process and the final chocolate statue of liberty on his Instagram account.

IMAGE: kingofhamburgers/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.