Netizens Amazed At Wild But Edible Chinese Mushroom That Turns Green As Soon As It's Cut

A video showing a wild mushroom that turns green immediately after its cut has been making several rounds on the internet. Apparently found in China’s Yunnan along with other parts of the world, the specific kind of wild mushroom is sometimes edible based on expert’s opinion and shall be eaten cooked. This family of fungi is comparatively easy to identify because it bruises and bleeds in different colours when exposed to air.

This incredible wild #mushroom native to SW China's Yunnan will immediately turn green when exposed to air. It's the world's one of the kind delicious edible fungi that you need to make sure you eat them COOKED! pic.twitter.com/0ExXWguQP6 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) May 8, 2020

However, internet users were seen widely amazed with the phenomenon and expressed they wished to try the mushroom. One of the Twitter users also pointed out that these mushrooms turn black on cooking and are also found in Europe, United States. However, there were some who even though expressed astonishment on mushroom turning green, said they “hate” mushrooms.

🍄🍄 i want to try! — banan ☭ (@LassPeaches) May 8, 2020

We have them too in temperate zone Europe but i've never cooked them, just right onto the pan after removing what's under the cap! They turn black in the heat & taste like any other boletus. — Ann Must Ⓥ (@AnnMust) May 9, 2020

There's a pretty popular mushroom in the United States that turns blue when you cut it. Not delicious, though. — Andrew Pierce (@AndrewHasHats) May 8, 2020

This is why I don’t trust mushrooms.

Never have, never will.



They are the devil’s making. — Name (@badumba) May 9, 2020

Boletus mushrooms

The video was shared without mentioning the scientific name of the fungi but apparently only a few families of mushrooms are identified based on the colour change including Boletus, Leccinum, and Suillus. The Boletus Mushrooms are peculiar and have pores or tubes as opposed to gills that are also one of its identification features along with the colour. There are nearly two hundred and fifty Boletes worldwide but supposedly only a few of them are toxic. It is the pores on the mushroom that turns green or blue based on the fungi being edible. Many Boletes change colour but it is apparently the speed of its colour shift that implies if the mushroom should be avoided or not.

