Best Mushroom Recipes To Prepare At Home With Very Simple Steps

Mushroom is an easy ingredient that is used to prepare delicious recipes. Mushrooms are versatile and they can be made into a quick snack, curry, soups, stir-fries, patties and salads. Here are the collection of delicious mushroom recipes which you can cook at home very easily.

Garlic Mushrooms

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 an onion chopped (optional)

1 pound (500 g) Cremini or button mushrooms

2 tablespoons dry white wine* (optional)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander

4 cloves garlic minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Direction to cook

Heat the butter and oil in a large pan or keep it on medium-high heat. Fry the onion until softened. Add the mushrooms and cook for about 4-5 minutes until golden and crispy on the edges. Pour in the wine and cook for 2 minutes, to reduce slightly. Stir, add 1 tablespoon of coriander and garlic. Cook for a further 30 seconds. Add salt and pepper according to your taste. Serve warm.

Dry Chilli Sauteed Mushrooms

Ingredients

200 to 250 grams white button mushrooms.

1 medium onion or 1 to 2 spring onions whites - halved or quartered and the layers removed, reserve the greens for garnish

2 to 3 green chillies, slit them

1 small capsicum, chopped into squares (optional). You can use red or green or yellow capsicum (bell pepper or Shimla Mirchi)

7 to 8 finely chopped garlic cloves

1 inch finely chopped ginger

1 tablespoon naturally fermented soy sauce

½ tablespoon sesame oil or any veg oil for the sauce

½ to ¾ tablespoon cornflour

1 to 2 tablespoon of water

½ to 1 tablespoon sugar

Salt and pepper as required

Oil for deep frying the mushrooms

For batter

5 to 6 tablespoon whole wheat flour or all-purpose flour

3 tablespoon cornflour

¼ teaspoon crushed black pepper

Salt as required

Water as required to make a medium consistency batter

Direction to cook

Prepare the batter by mixing all the ingredients except water. Add water slowly into the batter and keep mixing it. To fry mushroom Heat the oil. Dip each mushroom slice in the batter and coat uniformly with the batter. Add them to the medium hot oil and fry till they are golden and crisp. Fry the mushrooms in batches and drain on paper towels to remove excess oil. To make chilli mushroom Take another pan, heat sesame oil. Add the onions (and capsicum if adding them) and stir fry on medium or high heat for a minute. Add the ginger, garlic and green chillies. Stir fry on a high flame till you see the onions getting brown. Add the soy sauce, salt, sugar, pepper and stir fry for half a minute. Add the fried batter-coated mushrooms and stir on a low to medium flame Sprinkle about 1 to 2 tsp water and 1/2 to 3/4 tsp cornflour on the mushrooms. Saute for a minute or two. Continue to stir. This gives a nice glaze to the mushrooms. Turn off the flame and serve the chilli mushroom hot with veg fried rice, bread or even chapatis or naan.

You can also garnish it with spring onion greens while serving.

Promo Image: Shutterstock