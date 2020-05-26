Incredible photo of baby swordfish wins internet, netizens say 'so cute'

A photograph of a baby swordfish, clicked by marine biologist Juan C, Levesque, has left the internet amused. The picture showed a newly born swordfish, measuring just a few millimetres. The caption of the photograph also spilt details about the growth of fish stating that the average growth rate of post-larvae/ juvenile is between one eighth and one quarter an inch per day.

Swordfishes are predatory fishes characterized by a long, flat, pointed bill which can grow up to three metres when fully frown. These fishes are found in tropical, temperate, and sometimes cold waters, with a latitudinal range of approximately 60°N to 45°S.

'Yung Swordy'

Since shared on Instagram four hours ago, the picture has been viewed nearly 11 thousand likes. The post has also been flooded with comments from amused netizens many of who have dubbed it the "cutest". While one user wrote, ‘ITS THE CUTEST THINGGGG’ another wrote, “Yung Swordy: A true story growing up in the hard waves of the Atlantic” “They start as a needle and turn into a sword lol” read yet another comment.

In a similar incident, a clip of the baby elephant wherein it can be seen on its hind legs leaning against a tree and plucking the jackfruit left netizens in awe. According to a media report, the video was shot by a forest watcher Bijo Baby. Bijo reportedly said that he was relaxing along with four other workmates near the Kannampally camp shed in the Silent Valley National Park. It was around 6:00pm when he and his team noticed the baby elephant plucking a jackfruit which was at a height of 25 feet near their shed.

While speaking to the media outlet, Bijo also said that after eating the first jackfruit, the tusker plucked the second one too in the same way by raising its front legs stretching full length and grabbing the fruit with its trunk. He also informed that the elephants are fond of jackfruit and they often come out of the wild just to eat the fruit.

