Indian Author Publishes Amazon E-book With Just The Word 'Nice' Printed In All Pages

Amazon is selling one of the strangest ebooks on the Kindle by an Indian author. An eBook written by Aniket Mishra was published on May 21 which more or less looked nothing more than a wry joke. Mainly because the entire book consists of the word 'nice' written in it on every single page in a loop. The author shared the news on Reddit and wrote "LOL Amazon approved my e-book 'NICE!!!' having 69 pages and "nice" written over all the pages. NICE".

As per Amazon Kindle, the book written by Aniket Mishra is titled "Nice!!!" with a subline that says "THIS BOOK IS NICE". The book is currently only available in an ebook format and the file size is 1397 KB for 31 pages. The book reads words "nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice" on a loop throughout all the pages. The price of the book is Rs. 69. The book has a Best Seller rank of 16,801 in Kindle Store and also has 33 ratings.

People's reaction to the Nice book

While one might think such a non-sensical book should not be published in the first place, some people have actually gone on to read the book. There are a total of 33 global ratings on this ebook with 85% of them rating it 5 stars, 4% has rated it 4 stars and 10% have rated it 1 star giving it a total of 4.6 ratings out of 5.

One reader wrote in the review, "Such a Nice book. I will rate it 69/69. Despite it being rigid in its content, its pretty much open to interpretation and people may derive different meaning from the book depending on the reader's mindset." Some of the reviewers also called out people for spending money on the book that only says the word 'nice' for 31 pages and wrote "Well people giving it 5 stars because this book is a joke. I'm wondering why would anyone waste their money for a stupid ebook repetitively saying nice on every single page."

