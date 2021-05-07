Indian Girl Creates World Record By Memorising Capitals & Currencies Of All Countries

A 10-year-old native of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, Sara Chhipa has set a world record on May 2 by memorising all the 195 Countries as well as their capitals and currencies. Taking to her official YouTube channel, Sara shared a video, which was a live stream, through which the record was administered on May 2. It streamed on Facebook, YouTube & LinkedIn. With this record, Sara has become the first person in the world to hold the world record in this category.

The live stream begins with a lady hosting the session. In the beginning, Sara can be heard saying, “I am doing great and I am very excited to create the world record today”. Further, into the video we see the lady asking the young girl many questions and she fluently answers all of them correctly. According to the reports by ANI, Sara has previously bagged a world record on "Countries & Capitals". Sara's world record journey started around three months back with the support of her mentor, Sushsant Mysorekar, who is the founder of Brain Rhyme Cognitive Solutions, Singapore. Sushant has been training Sara on memorising through various memory, creative skills and intelligence techniques.

Stunned by Sara's talent, netizens took over the comment section. "Congratulation Sara and I hope you are progress day by day and anjoy life", wrote a YouTube user. Another person wrote, "Congratulations on big success great keep it up".

As per Sara's father, she started memory techniques classes during the lockdown. According to the reports by ANI, in beginning, it used to take around 1.5 hours to practice all 585 records. However, with time, Sara reduced to around 15 minutes with the regular practice. Sara gives her credit to parents who have encouraged her throughout and collaborated to define her schedule and ongoing schooling.

Not just this but the young girl is also exposed to the practices of yoga and breathing techniques through the 'Art of Living Foundation'. She also has her YouTube channel, 'Shine with Sara' and currently running a weekly series on "Incredible India". The series aims to cover all the countries going forward.

