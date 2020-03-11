Indian Postal Service Lauded For Delivering Letter With Incomplete Address And Wrong Name

Indian postal service has been the backbone of our country's communication for over 150 years, delivering letters and other things with the help of its one lakh post offices across the nation. A tweet by a user named Navdeep Singh shows how the department touches the lives of millions by going out of the way to get the job done. In his tweet, Navdeep Singh shared details of how the Indian postal services delivered a letter despite having the wrong name on it.

The viral post

According to Navdeep's tweet, the Indian postal services delivered the letter to his residence on time despite the incomplete address and wrong name. Navdeep lauded the century-old postal services for its distinguished effort in delivering the letter to his residential address facing all odds and that too in time. The post has been liked by over 500 people since it was shared on Twitter on March 10. The post has now prompted netizens to share their own stories about the Indian postal services.

"Maj NavNeeT Singh, High Court, Panchkula, Haryana"



A distinguished service medal is due to our @IndiaPostOffice for delivering this letter to my residential address facing all odds, and that too in time :D



✌️🎖️ pic.twitter.com/6bC44Rnejn — Navdeep Singh (@SinghNavdeep) March 10, 2020

It was in 2009, someone sent a new year card with address "Shahid Iqbal Choudhary IAS, Jammu" and @IndiaPostOffice still delivered it at my home. I was just amazed at their efforts. — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) March 11, 2020

In 1975, a letter written by me to my mother "Mummy Kapurthala", reached her. Those were the days. Small towns. Postmen could perhaps sense from handwriting. I am was among the few young officers, may be — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) March 11, 2020

Remember in early nineties, an inland letter card being delivered to us with addres as 381/2 Lucknow. It had stamps of 11 post offices of Lucknow. But it did reach the intended recipient. Kudos to efforts of @indiapostoffice. — Kandarp Tiwari (@Kandarpnath) March 11, 2020

