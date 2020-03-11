The Debate
Indian Postal Service Lauded For Delivering Letter With Incomplete Address And Wrong Name

What’s Viral

A tweet by a user named Navdeep Singh shows how the Indian postal services affect the lives of millions by going out of the way to get the job done.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian postal services

Indian postal service has been the backbone of our country's communication for over 150 years, delivering letters and other things with the help of its one lakh post offices across the nation. A tweet by a user named Navdeep Singh shows how the department touches the lives of millions by going out of the way to get the job done. In his tweet, Navdeep Singh shared details of how the Indian postal services delivered a letter despite having the wrong name on it. 

Read: Indian Postal Department Honours Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami With Commemorative Stamp

The viral post

According to Navdeep's tweet, the Indian postal services delivered the letter to his residence on time despite the incomplete address and wrong name. Navdeep lauded the century-old postal services for its distinguished effort in delivering the letter to his residential address facing all odds and that too in time. The post has been liked by over 500 people since it was shared on Twitter on March 10. The post has now prompted netizens to share their own stories about the Indian postal services. 

Read: Postal Dept To Provide Several Civic Services To People Of UP From April 1

Read:  Postal Stamp Of Rasogolla Released To Mark The 150th Year Of Syrupy Sweet

Read: Postal Department Exams To Be Conducted In Hindi Or English, Not In Regional Languages: Government Notification

 

 

