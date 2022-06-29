Last Updated:

Indian Railways Officer Earns Praises For 'superfast' Speed In Booking Tickets; Watch

In a video which is going viral, a man is seen booking tickets at a superfast speed from an Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) at a railway station. Watch.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Indian Railways

Image: @mumbairailusers/Twitter


Waiting for your turn while standing in a long queue to take train tickets from the ticket counter at the railway station is no fun. In big cities where being a few seconds late can cost you your train, long queues at the ticket counter are worrisome. However, if you have this superfast man at your ticket counter, you have nothing to be worried about.

In a video which is going viral, a man is seen booking tickets from the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) at a railway station. Notably, the ATVM is a ticket vending machine introduced by the Indian Railways to reduce passengers queuing up at the ticket counter. In the viral video, a Railway officer is seen booking tickets using the ATVM machine at a superfast speed and helping the passengers save time. The video has been shared by the 'Mumbai Railway Users' on their Twitter page with the  caption: "Somewhere in Indian Railways this guy is so fast giving tickets to 3 passengers in 15 seconds."

Netizens react to Indian Railways' 'superfast' ticket booking man

Reacting to the viral video of the 'superfast' speed of this railway officer, netizens are calling him a "dedicated and prompt employee of the Indian Railways". 

Mayur Patel, a Twitter user called the 'superfast' railway officer "queue-angel" and said that people like them are helpful.

Another Twitter user, Jose Varghese, said, "Indian Railways needs such dedicated and prompt employees to augment efficiency and passenger comfort."

A third Twitter user asked Indian Railways to show the video to the ticket window staff to motivate them to work like the man in the viral video. 

Some of the netizens also lauded the ATVM machines for responding so quickly. One of the netizens said, "Never seen any vending machine responding so quickly to human interaction." Another Twitter user name Malav Shah said, "The kiosk system is similarly fast (no loading screens), that’s surprising. "

ATVM machine

To solve the long and standing queues at the ticketing counters of the railway stations, Indian Railways introduced Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM). It is an unmanned, smart card-based touch-screen ticketing kiosk for purchasing unreserved tickets. Passengers can purchase the smart card and recharge it from the nominated ticket counters. 

Tags: Indian Railways, Trending News, Viral Video
First Published:
