Indigo Pilot Surprises Passengers By Announcing In Tulu In Mumbai-Mangaluru Flight

In an Indigo flight, a pilot recently made an announcement in his native Tulu language before the takeoff, surprising everyone. This came to light when a video circulated on the internet featuring the pilot making the announcement of the takeoff in the Tulu language. The flight was about to take off from Mumbai to Mangalore on December 24, when first officer, Pradeep Padmashali surprised the passengers by making the announcement in Tulu.

The 45-second clip was shared on Twitter by the official account of Beauty of Tulunad. The video features the first officer, Pradeep Padmashali holding the phone and making the announcement in Tulu. After talking in Tulu, he says, "Ladies and Gentlemen, very good evening from the flight deck. That was a small Tulu announcement from myself, that's my native language, also the local language spoken in Karnataka." He then tells them his name. At the start of the video, a text appears which read, "Indigo, Bom-Mangalore" and "24th Dec 2021," indicating that it was from an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Mangalore on December 24.

Video wins over netizens

The video was shared on December 25 and has received a lot of attention. As of now, the video got more than 2500 views and approx 200 likes. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who were appreciative of first officer Pradeep Padmashali for giving importance to his native language Tulu. It made a lot of people happy after they heard their native language in the official flight announcement. One Twitter user wrote, "This is super awesome .. a big thank you Indigo and to the pilot Mr Pradeep. Good to see team Indigo encourage the usuage of Native languages like Tulu. Another person commented, "The accent was on point."

The third comment in the video read, "Love to hear our regional languages of the states it was a wonderful gesture keep up the good work." Some people used emojis and gifs to show their feeling.

More about the Tulu language

Tulu is a Dravidian language spoken in the southern part of Karnataka. The language has a rich oral tradition and during the start of the 21st century, about two million individuals spoke the language, according to Britannica. Tulu and Kannada, which is also spoken in Karnataka have some similar sounding words but they are entirely different.

Image: @beautyoftulunad/Twitter