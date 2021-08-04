Indonesia: Orangutan Puts On Visitor's Sunglasses After She Dropped Them At Zoo

A viral video of an Orangutan rocking sunglasses has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the large female ape ambled towards the sunglasses with her baby after they fell inside her enclosure at Taman Safari park in Bogor, Indonesia. Olita Tetsu's prescription glasses fell into the enclosure while she was looking at the Orangutans.

Having opened the glasses, the orangutan knew that they should sit across the bridge of her nose and the canals of her ears. The Orangutan walked across the enclosure to recover the sunglasses. The woman stated, 'I was leaning over to look at some Orangutans on the bottom of the enclosure when my sunglasses fell off my head. After a couple of minutes one of the mama Orangutans came over and picked up the glasses and the rest is on camera!'

Within a minute, the Orangutan figured out how to fit the glasses on her head. As she picked up the glasses, Ms Tetsu can be heard exclaiming, 'Oh no! Don't eat them' as the ape proceeded to eat them. As soon as the animal realized how the hinges worked, she placed the sunglasses on her nose. Watch the viral video:

Afterwards, the eager ape peered through the glasses from the other side, seeing the objects through the lens facing outwards. Her baby tried to grab the glasses at one point but was warned to stay away. She wore them for more than a minute before deciding to throw them out of the enclosure.

Netizens' impressed by ape's sense of style

People who watched the video on social media were awestruck. In the end, she climbed up into a tree and threw the glasses out of her enclosure. One user was fascinated by the orangutan's act and exclaimed, "bestttt vid ever 😍thanks for sharing it with us"

Another user appreciated the animal's wisdom in knowing how to use the sunglasses. They wrote, "So cool, that she knew exactly how to put them on."

(Image Credit: Facebook)

