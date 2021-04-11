Indore Cop In 'Yamraj' Costume, Takes To Streets To Spread Coronavirus Awareness

With the caseload of COVID-19 witnessing a surge nationwide, a cop in Indore has taken it upon himself to spread awareness about the respiratory infection and he is donning a special costume for the same. As the city imposed a curfew, Head constable Jawahar Lal Jadaun was seen roaming the streets of the city dressed as "Yamraj" and imparting messages on coronavirus protocol.

"I have worn this dress to make people aware about Covid-19 and make them realise that if they failed to follow the guidelines, they will suffer losses of lives," he told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus cases owing to which the state government decided to enforce lockdown in all cities of the state from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday. Last month, a one-day lockdown was also imposed in cities like Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur, but the onward trajectory of infection continued. As of now, the Central Indian state has recorded over 32,707 cases, as per the Health Ministry.

Similar incidents

A local artist in Moradabad, dressed as Yamraj created awareness among people about the COVID-19 pandemic, urging them to wear a mask and observe social distancing. His witty message read, "Dharti vasio, humara workload mat badhao, mask lagao aur distancing rakho (People of Earth, don't increase our workload, wear a mask and maintain distancing)."

Moradabad: A local artist, dressed as Yamraj, creats awareness among people about #COVID19 pandemic, urging them to wear a mask and observe social distancing. pic.twitter.com/xeZd4fbbhE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2021

In another similar incident previously, another police constable in Indore adapted a unique get-up of 'Yamraj' (lord of death and of justice in the Hindu Mythology) to spread awareness about Coronavirus. Taking his Yamraj Character seriously he warned people against the Coronavirus and asked them to stay at home. He added by saying if any person steps out of their homes he will take them to 'Yamaloka' (his abode).

Also, in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur, a man was dressed as 'Yamraj', the Hindu god of death, to spread awareness among localities. Roaming around with a mace in his hand, the 'God of Death' was seen asking people to not venture out or else he will take them with 'him'!

(Image & Inputs Credits: ANI)