Indore Man's Coconut Water Cart That Requires No Touching Goes Viral, Netizens Divided

Coconut water is among the favourite drink during summers but due to the COVID-19 crisis, people have become apprehensive about buying it from street vendors. The people are ditching the natural coconut water and shifting to packaged water. But, a new video of a technologically advanced hygienic coconut water cart is making rounds on social media. The video of the coconut water vendor was shared on a Facebook page named Foodie_incarnate and the netizens are impressed with the hygienic way of serving coconut water.

Technologically advanced coconut water cart

The video features an Indore-based vendor who sells fresh coconut water without touching the fruit. The seller cuts open the coconut with the help of advanced tools and not with the usual sickle or machete. The water from the fruit is strained through a machine and served in a glass. As per the video, one glass of coconut water will cost you 50 rupees. Take a look at the video.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 540K likes and thousands of reactions from people. The netizens were amazed at the new way of extracting the water from the fruit who even took to the comments section to appreciate it. But, some of the users even questioned the unnecessary use of plastic while serving coconut water. One user commented, "A fancy way of serving it makes it look more cool and can be a good option for take aways." "Directly drink from Coconut would be more natural feeling and hygiene too", commented another person. Another individual commented, "Hygienic is fine but it's a serious blow to the environment Bcz they use plastic cups, straws etc. no need for that. I would prefer to drink directly from coconut using a bamboo or metal straw," Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: Foodie_Incarnate/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.