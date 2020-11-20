‘Infinity Ride 2020’: Special Cycle Expedition From Kashmir To Kanyakumari Flagged Off

In a bid to empower and encourage differently-abled people, a special cycle expedition has been organized from Kashmir to Kanykumari. Titled ‘Infinity Ride 2020’, the event was flagged off from Nishat Mughal Garden in Sri Nagar by Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana. The cycling expedition which includes over 38,00 kilometres of the journey saw participation from 30 divyangjans both from the civil society and the Special Forces.

Special cycle expedition

A clip from the ceremony was shared by BSF on Twitter and shows the team starting their expedition with full fanfare. All the para-cyclists are received with huge fanfare as they continue to embark on their journey which will traverse through 12 states. “..if you are short on weapons, compensate it with #willpower..," BSF Kashmir wrote along with the clip on Twitter.

DG BSF flags off Infinity Ride 2020 from Srinagar as 28 para-cyclists of BSF & @AdityaMehtaF embark on a gruelling 3800-km Kashmir to Kanyakumari ride as part of national campaign to empower BSF’s operational amputees & other Divyangjan.#JaiHind https://t.co/Yri5fTvScB — BSF (@BSF_India) November 19, 2020

Speaking to ANI, Harshit Munra, one of the participants from Pune highlighted that it was a totally new experience for him. “We will definitely complete the 40-day expedition," he said. Asserting that they'll have the support of BSF, he added that the expedition might help divyangs to take up para-sports in future. Meanwhile, Asthana also reiterated the comment saying that the expedition would "strengthen their courage."

“Event like this strengthens our courage and inspires Divyangs and people. Sports like these develop sportsmanship spirit. BSF is not only the first line of defence. The area we operate, we help people in their problems,” Asthana told ANI.

Expeditions like these are regular for the Indian armed forces. Last month, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) launched a cycling expedition from its Pegong base. This expedition covered most of the villages of the state. Sikkim Minister of Culture, Road and Bridges Department Samdup Lepcha flagged off the team. According to ITBP's official statement, the team covered 218 km in difficult terrains within 20 days.

Later, ITBP's in an official statement said, "Total 218 Kilometers will be covered by the ITBP team in the course of 20 days in difficult terrains. The minister praised the role of ITBP in border guarding and other contributions in the state."

