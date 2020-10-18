ITBP Launches 20-days Cycling Expedition In Sikkim To Raise COVID-19 Awareness

In an effort to spread COVID-19 awareness, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday launched a cycling expedition from its Pegong base. This expedition is said to cover most of the villages of the state. Sikkim Minister of Culture, Road and Bridges Department Samdup Lepcha flagged off the team. According to ITBP's official statement, the team will cover 218 km in difficult terrains within 20 days.

ITBP's in an official statement said, "Total 218 Kilometers will be covered by the ITBP team in the course of 20 days in difficult terrains. The minister praised the role of ITBP in border guarding and other contributions in the state."

11th Battalion ITBP launched a cycling expedition from Pegong in Sikkim to border villages of the state for awareness on #COVID19. Sh Samdup Lepcha, Hon’ble Minister of Culture, Road and Bridges Department, Sikkim flagged off the 20 day mission.#JanAndolan #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/1thRbzJ0rC — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 18, 2020

While speaking further about the mission to raise COVID-19 awareness among masses of the border villages, ITBP said that the team will organize medical and veterinary camps, distribute hygiene and sanitation items, etc. This mission also aims to aware people about the various other missions launched by the government for the welfare of society. ITBP also said that this mission will also spread awareness about recruitment in ITBP.

ITBP's team for cycling expedition comprises of 18 members who will cover difficult terrains. Most of the members of the team are highly trained mountaineers and rescuers. ITBP informed that the team will reach the destination at Gurudongmar lake, which is known to be at an extremely high altitude.

ITBP is primarily a mountain force team which was formed in 1962. Since its inception, ITBP has been deployed in harsh Himalayan borders of China. The force is set to complete 58 years of its raising on October 24 with over 215 successful mountaineering expeditions.

