Internet Reacts To "Mysterious Monolith's" Appearance In Bandra; See Reactions

Viral news of the day features the Internet's reaction to the arrival of the "Mysterious Monolith" that has recently found its way to suburban Bandra. Read on.

In other viral news, internet dwellers have taken to various social media sites in order to react to the appearance of the mysterious "Monolith" in Mumbai joggers' park in the suburban area of Bandra. As one will see below, ever since the emergence of the reports that said something on the lines of "Mysterious monolith spotted in Mumbai joggers' park", the Twitterati and other Netizens alike have opined on the erection of the enigmatic structure in various forms. On the other hand, many social media dwellers, such as the one by local corporator Asif Zakaria, whose post leads the list of Monolith reactions that follows this paragraph, have expressed their curiosities regarding the metal structure, which supposedly comes with a set of figures inscribed on it. Read on to see the reactions.

Netizens' reaction to the emergence of the "Mysterious Monolith" in Bandra, Mumbai:

About The Mysterious Monolith:

The emergence and the subsequent disappearance of the mysterious triangular-shaped sheet of metal has been documented by the residents and government officials of more than 30 countries to date. The "Monolith", whose existence was first recorded by residents of Romania in one of the country's relatively deserted regions, made its India debut in Ahemdabad a few days ago. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available by the official sources or the netizens who are trying to decipher the meaning behind the metal structure.

 

 

