Internet Reacts To "Mysterious Monolith's" Appearance In Bandra; See Reactions

Quick links:
In other viral news, internet dwellers have taken to various social media sites in order to react to the appearance of the mysterious "Monolith" in Mumbai joggers' park in the suburban area of Bandra. As one will see below, ever since the emergence of the reports that said something on the lines of "Mysterious monolith spotted in Mumbai joggers' park", the Twitterati and other Netizens alike have opined on the erection of the enigmatic structure in various forms. On the other hand, many social media dwellers, such as the one by local corporator Asif Zakaria, whose post leads the list of Monolith reactions that follows this paragraph, have expressed their curiosities regarding the metal structure, which supposedly comes with a set of figures inscribed on it. Read on to see the reactions.
India's second mysterious monolith appears in Mumbai park. This sheet of metal has mysteriously arisen and vanished throughout the world. It was seen at joggers park in Mumbai, suburban Bandra onMarch 11, 2021
Wednesday, the second time it has appeared in the country
#mysteriousmonolith
At #Bandra’s Joggers Park a towering #monolith has appeared. The artist though choose to stay anonymous is known to be a #Ahmedabad based woman sculptor. pic.twitter.com/BIvcF8MYZcMarch 10, 2021
Hey you cant call it #monolithMarch 10, 2021
This is India. .
Tell ppl that Lanka seen at joggers park in Bandra #Mumbai
This is #BJP 's India ok ..
ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚
anyway. "monolith" in bandra 84 years after the rest of the world got over it -- especially with "numbers" on it -- smells of an ad campaign for center fresh or some shit— OCI can you see, why dada stole your rights (@i_r_squared) March 10, 2021
A monolith, a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously appeared and disappeared across the world, was seen at Joggers Park in suburban Bandra in Mumbai— Sudeep Anand (@sudeepanand4u) March 11, 2021
:— VIJAY (@Vijay9990999) March 11, 2021
A monolith, a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously appeared and disappeared across the world, was seen at Joggers Park in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday.#Monolith #Mahashivratri2021 pic.twitter.com/eCoaRJ4eGE
Just came to Joggers park to find out what’s all the hype about the mysterious monolith. Had to pose with it ðŸ˜‚#Monolith in Bandra! pic.twitter.com/N5V2JKxdxQ— Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) March 10, 2021
So what did you find out? Who brought this mysterious monolith? Poochhti hai Bandra ki janata.— Kamal Khan (@abkamalkhan) March 10, 2021
Mysterious #monolith appeared in #Mumbai at Joggers Park Bandra recently developed by @INCIndia Senior Corporator @Asif_Zakaria under the guidance of Ex MOS @BabaSiddique ji and Ex MP @PriyaDutt_INC didi@zeeshan_iyc #bandracruz pic.twitter.com/XHCFECqpIQ— Vijay Gore (@vijjayinc) March 10, 2021
The emergence and the subsequent disappearance of the mysterious triangular-shaped sheet of metal has been documented by the residents and government officials of more than 30 countries to date. The "Monolith", whose existence was first recorded by residents of Romania in one of the country's relatively deserted regions, made its India debut in Ahemdabad a few days ago. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available by the official sources or the netizens who are trying to decipher the meaning behind the metal structure.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.