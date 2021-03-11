Internet Reacts To "Mysterious Monolith's" Appearance In Bandra; See Reactions

In other viral news, internet dwellers have taken to various social media sites in order to react to the appearance of the mysterious "Monolith" in Mumbai joggers' park in the suburban area of Bandra. As one will see below, ever since the emergence of the reports that said something on the lines of "Mysterious monolith spotted in Mumbai joggers' park", the Twitterati and other Netizens alike have opined on the erection of the enigmatic structure in various forms. On the other hand, many social media dwellers, such as the one by local corporator Asif Zakaria, whose post leads the list of Monolith reactions that follows this paragraph, have expressed their curiosities regarding the metal structure, which supposedly comes with a set of figures inscribed on it. Read on to see the reactions.

Netizens' reaction to the emergence of the "Mysterious Monolith" in Bandra, Mumbai:

anyway. "monolith" in bandra 84 years after the rest of the world got over it -- especially with "numbers" on it -- smells of an ad campaign for center fresh or some shit — OCI can you see, why dada stole your rights (@i_r_squared) March 10, 2021

A monolith, a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously appeared and disappeared across the world, was seen at Joggers Park in suburban Bandra in Mumbai — Sudeep Anand (@sudeepanand4u) March 11, 2021

:



A monolith, a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously appeared and disappeared across the world, was seen at Joggers Park in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday.#Monolith #Mahashivratri2021 pic.twitter.com/eCoaRJ4eGE — VIJAY (@Vijay9990999) March 11, 2021

Just came to Joggers park to find out what’s all the hype about the mysterious monolith. Had to pose with it ðŸ˜‚#Monolith in Bandra! pic.twitter.com/N5V2JKxdxQ — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) March 10, 2021

So what did you find out? Who brought this mysterious monolith? Poochhti hai Bandra ki janata. — Kamal Khan (@abkamalkhan) March 10, 2021

About The Mysterious Monolith:

The emergence and the subsequent disappearance of the mysterious triangular-shaped sheet of metal has been documented by the residents and government officials of more than 30 countries to date. The "Monolith", whose existence was first recorded by residents of Romania in one of the country's relatively deserted regions, made its India debut in Ahemdabad a few days ago. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available by the official sources or the netizens who are trying to decipher the meaning behind the metal structure.