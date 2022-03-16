IPS Officer Asked To Open Handbag At Jaipur Airport; Authorities Shocked At Bag's Contents

IPS officer Arun Bothra on Wednesday shared an amusing incident that left the internet baffled. In a never seen before post, the officer shared a snip of his travel bag which he was asked to open by security staff at Jaipur Airport. To everyone's surprise, the bag was filled was green peas.

"Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag," he captioned his tweet. Check it out here:

Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag 😐 pic.twitter.com/kxJUB5S3HZ — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

Soon after the IPS official posted about the incident, it went viral on Twitter as it garnered several hilarious reactions from netizens. One Twitter user wrote, "My wife used to buy fresh brinjal and cauliflower from Kolkata and carry in a handbag. Faced similar situation. Airport Securities couldn't believe! We used to laugh!" Another one recalled a similar experience as he wrote, "Reminds me of that time when we were at US customs.. eating our amrood .. full tokri we brought from Allahabad.. We were told to throw it or eat it there only...produce cannot be brought into the US... It was some sight ... Haha."

My wife used to buy fresh brinjal and cauliflower from Kolkata and carry in handbag. Faced similar situation. Airport Securities couldn't believe! We used to laugh! — Pallab Bhattacharya (@PallabB) March 16, 2022

Reminds me of that time when we were at US customs.. eating our amrood .. full tokri we brought from Allahabad..

We were told throw it or eat it there only...produce cannot be brought into US...

It was some sight ...

Haha — SalimRizvi (@RizviSalim) March 16, 2022

A user quipped, "You are not allowed to carry coconut. (Coconut or Mosambi given in a bag along with pan, supari in marriage as attendence mark (?).) First time we were in a situation at Chennai, Security took pity & told us to break it. Somehow my wife cracked it in washroom."

You are not allowed to carry coconut. (Coconut or Mosambi given in a bag along with pan, supari in marriage as attendence mark (?).) First time we were in a situation at Chennai, Security took pity & told us to break it. Somehow my wife cracked it in washroom.😃 — Chandrasekar 🇮🇳 (@chandar1999) March 16, 2022

Image: Twitter/@arunbothra