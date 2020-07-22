'Safety First': IPS Officer Spreads Cybersecurity Awareness With Intriguing Post

IPS Officer Pankaj Nain posted a tweet where he compared the use of a proper mask with choosing a very strong password. This tweet that gives an important message on cybersecurity has become viral on social media. The image gathered 657 likes and 79 Retweets and comments.

The picture shows a woman wearing a see-through mask made of net. In his tweet, he said, ‘A weak password and username is going to give you such protection only’. He also used the hashtag ‘#Cybersecurity’. The tweet is not only relevant for cybersecurity but also shows importance of choosing a proper mask.

Read: Mumbai Police And Nagpur Police Spread Cybersecurity Awareness With 'Shakuntala Devi' Meme

A weak password and username is going to give you such protection only #Cybersecurity pic.twitter.com/FkteEFkMDl — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) July 21, 2020

Netizens laud the message

Various people came forward in the comment sections, expressing themselves. Few people found the tweet interesting while others said it is important to spread awareness about cybersecurity. Few people also criticised the lady for wearing a see through mask in the times of a global pandemic.

Read: Punjab Police Cybercrime Cell Warns Against Fake 'TikTok Pro' App

Interesting — Rajandeep Kaur (@myrajan786) July 21, 2020

Very true sir. Educated Indians have remained a victim of cyber crime since years and God bless the rural crowd who are scammed online for lacs everyday. At the same time, the cyber laws have limitations too n the investigation processes are time taking — Amiteshr (@Amiteshr2) July 21, 2020

Right Sir ,Cyber Safety comes with Self Safety first. — Narayanahgowda (@Narayanahgowda2) July 22, 2020

How irresponsible; in the name of Fashion... — ammaprem (@ammaprem) July 21, 2020

Read: Twitter Hack: Maharashtra Cyber Asks Social Media Sites To Be Alert

Not only IPS Officer Pankaj Nain but other people are also spreading awareness about cybersecurity. Few days back, another tweet about cybersecurity caught attention. The tweet was posted by the Mumbai Police. They shared the meme which was made from an image of Vidya Balan’s upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi. The Mumbai Police shared the translated version of the meme, linking it with the importance of keeping tricky online passwords. Nagpur City Police also shared the snippet from the movie as is. Both the departments shared the image with similar captions, emphasising on the need of cyber security. They emphasised on the need of choosing a strong password.

Read: India And Israel Sign Agreement To Expand Cooperation In Cyber Security

Also Read: Trump Confirms US Launched Cyber Attack On Russia In 2018, Accuses Obama Of Inaction

(Image Credits: Twitter/IPSPankajJain)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.