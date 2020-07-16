Mumbai Police And Nagpur Police Spread Cybersecurity Awareness With 'Shakuntala Devi' Meme

While the trailer of Vidya Balan’s upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi was released on July 15, both Mumbai Police and Nagpur Police took to Twitter the next day to share a meme featuring a snippet from the film. The two police department used the same screenshot from the trailer, in which one can see Balan saying “Jab amazing ho Sakti hu, toh normal kyu banu”. Both the department also shared the meme to spread awareness around a similar message as well.

The Mumbai Police shared the meme with a translated version of the caption, whereas the Nagpur police shared the snippet from the film as is. Both the police department shared the meme with a caption with a similar message, a need for cybersecurity. The police departments also urged netizens to pick a strong password.

Your predictable online passwords to you: pic.twitter.com/pL4OI5h6H3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2020

When it comes to creating a Password, why not make it Strong alphanumeric using Lower case and Upper case letters with numbers : pic.twitter.com/BCi3CDevU9 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) July 16, 2020

Netizens call then ‘meme police’

The police departments have won netizens over as they called them the ‘meme police’. While Mumbai Police’s post has garnered nearly 600 likes, Nagpur Police’s post, on the other hand, has been liked over 300 times. With several comments, netizens called the posts ‘funny’. One internet user joked, “Mine is so amazing that I can’t even remember it,” another added, “Zabardast twitter page zabardast police department”.

Meme Police — Dolaand Duck (@dolaanduck) July 16, 2020

Too good 👌😄😄 — Jayesh Sawant (@jayksawant) July 16, 2020

Meembaai police! — SimpleTweets (@AllSimpleTweets) July 16, 2020

Why it's called mumbai police it's meme page 😂😂😂😂😂😂 jordarr — keval0143 (@MKeval1432) July 16, 2020

Jab a̶m̶a̶z̶i̶n̶g̶ Nagpur Police ho sakti hu, toh normal kyu banu.



Nagpur Police = Amazing — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) July 16, 2020

The police department is using humour effectively for awareness. Good job — Mishti Bhattacharjee (@mishtibengali) July 16, 2020

