Is Ambedkar Jayanti A Bank Holiday? Read More To Find Out The Answer

The date April 14 marks the birthday of B. R. Ambedkar who was born on this day in the year 1891. Babasaheb Ambedkar's real name was Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. The festival is observed as an official public holiday since the year 2015. Babasaheb Ambedkar inspired the Dalit movement in India and was instrumental in bringing about several major social changes in the country.

Also Read: Nadda Asks BJP Members To Distribute Ration Kits, Masks On Ambedkar Jayanti

Is Ambedkar Jayanti a bank holiday?

Ambedkar Jayanti is not just celebrated only in India, but across the whole world. Top political leaders including Prime Minister and President pay homage to the social rights' activist. This year, the nation will celebrate the 129th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. Most people are not aware of whether Ambedkar Jayanti is a bank holiday or not. Ambedkar Jayanti is a gazetted holiday in Maharashtra. That means Ambedkar Jayanti is a bank holiday in Maharashtra.

B. R. Ambedkar birthday has been declared as a closed holiday by the central government for all its offices. The Centre also notified that the holiday is declared under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 for banks. On this day, the schools, colleges and banks will remain closed. But this year due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the religious places across the country will remain shut. The social gatherings are also to be avoided according to the government guidelines.

Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations

The celebrations for Ambedkar Jayanti differ from place to place. On this day, his followers gather to remember the contributions of Dr Amedkar to the nation. The followers of B. R. Ambedkar traditionally celebrate the festival at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti 2020, the nation will remember his teachings and worship him by staying at home and by practising social distancing.

