Israel PM Netanyahu Drops Trump Photo From His Twitter Header, Netizens Wonder Why

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently changed his Twitter header, dropping Trump’s picture for a Hanukkah themed wallpaper. Previously, the Jewish state Prime Minister had chosen a photograph that showed him sitting alongside the American President at the White House. However later, it was altered to the blue coloured image which featured doughnuts, candles and other essential of the Jewish festival.

As per reports, the change in the image was first noted by Jacob Kornbluh, who works for the American daily Jewish Insider. He then posted it on Twitter comparing the past and present wallpapers. The post immediately created a stir on the internet with netizens guessing the reason behind the change. While some claimed that the image change was temporary and in line with ongoing Hanukkah celebrations, others said that it might be prompted by Trump’s electoral loss.

A sure sign that his "special" relationship with Duffus Trump is over, and he's ready to do business with Biden — Integrity, Decency, Honor (@eastcoast636) December 13, 2020

When he stops following @realDonaldTrump and starts to follow @JoeBiden , we will know where his loyalties lie. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) December 13, 2020

He was not going to keep it forever anyways lol had to change at some point. Might had kept it if Trump had won though — XULQI MOON (@XULQIMOON) December 14, 2020

It’s got strong “I still love you, but I’m not in love with you anymore” vibes. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hN8UtF8UaQ — Jaja Dingdong 🌋🤍💥🥂🎹👶🏻 (@iLOVEnewyork83) December 13, 2020

Netanyahu-Trump relations

Trump and Netanyahu, both staunch right-wing leaders share a cordial relationship and have often been sighted making trips to visit each other. In September, Netanyahu had offered his gratitude to Trump for brokering the Abraham Accords. Taking to Twitter, Netanyahu thanked Trump for "unequivocally standing by Israel’s side" and confronting the "tyrants of Tehran". He also lauded him for proposing a "realistic" vision for peace between Israel and Palestinians.

In the latest development, Netanyahu met US National security Adviser Robert O’Brien and the US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman in Jerusalem on Sunday, December 13. As per reports, Netanyahu praised American President Donald Trump and thanked his team for "excellent" diplomacy with Israel and brokering "peace and cooperation" between Israel and other countries.

Mentioning the Abraham Accords and the recent mending of ties with Arab quartet: Morocco, UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, Netanyahu said that Israel has made "amazing progress", none of which would have been possible without the participation and leadership of President Trump. "I say thank you, President Trump," said the Israeli PM.

