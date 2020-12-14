Israel PM Netanyahu Lauds Trump Administration's Efforts Towards Middle East Peace

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US National security Adviser Robert O’Brien and the US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman in Jerusalem on Sunday, December 13. As per reports, Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump and thanked his team for "excellent" diplomacy with Israel and brokering "peace and cooperation" between Israel and other countries.

Mentioning the Abraham Accords and the recent mending of ties with Arab quartet: Morocco, UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, Netanyahu said that Israel has made "amazing progress", none of which would have been possible without the participation and leadership of President Trump. "I say thank you, President Trump," said the Israeli PM.

According to a release issued by Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office, PM Netanyahu hailed the US-Israel relations and said the two countries were "working together closer than ever before". Additionally, he praised the efforts of the National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat, who led the Israeli delegation to Bahrain, saying that he was well deserving of the American Department of Defence's medal for his "distinguished public service."

'Recognized' Israel’s sovereignty

Netanyahu acknowledged Trump’s policy of "maximum pressure" towards Iran in contrast to previous administrations' policy of appeasement as he hailed Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and for neutralizing Iran’s Shiite axis of power Qasem Soleimani. The Israeli leader recognized the US’ national security cooperation and praised Trump for recognising Israel’s sovereignty by giving it legal status to the demilitarised zone (DMZ) at crucial Golan Heights, a disputed Syrian territory.

"Trump administration proposed the first truly realistic plan for an Arab-Israeli or rather Palestinian-Israeli peace," Netanyahu further stated, lauding US military efforts to deter Iran’s aggression. "Iran will arm itself with nuclear-tipped ICBMs that can target Europe and America," the Israeli leader warned. "We shouldn't go back to business as usual with them."

And as long as Iran persists in its dangerous quest for nuclear weapons, and the means to deliver them, we shouldn't go back to business as usual with Iran. We should all unite to prevent this major threat to world peace. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 13, 2020

I say world peace because today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is still a nasty neighborhood bully. But, if unchecked, tomorrow Iran will arm itself with nuclear tipped ICBMs that can target Europe and America and it will become a global bully, which will endanger everyone. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 13, 2020

(Image Credit: Israel govt press release/Amos Ben Gershom, GPO)