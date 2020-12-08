ISS Shares Images Of Full Moon As Seen From 240 Miles Above Earth, Pictures Go Viral

The International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, December 5 shared "spectacular" images of the full moon as seen in space, which has since gone viral on social media attracting a lot of reactions. The pictures of the full moon, which occurs once a month, was taken from onboard the ISS, which floats 250 miles above Earth and orbits Earth nearly 16 times per day. The pictures shared by the ISS have garnered more than 42,000 likes and over 6,400 retweets at the time of publishing this story.

The full Moon occurs once a month and is a spectacular sight viewed from 250 miles above Earth. pic.twitter.com/ebm8Rvd4NZ — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 5, 2020

Netizens are absolutely in awe of the images as they have flooded the comment section of the post with appreciating messages. Some even shared their own images of the Moon that they apparently took here from Earth. One individual shared the picture of ISS taken from Earth that the individual clicked right at the moment when the ISS was in line with the Moon. ISS thanked the individual for sharing the pic.

Right back at you, that tiny speck is you✌🏻planned andphotographed last Saturday pic.twitter.com/h1sKh0wmWM — Nicksgym (@NicksgymPA) December 5, 2020

Amazing. And so similar to images from 55 years ago this week on Gemini 7!https://t.co/QGjMazvnbM — Andy Saunders - Apollo Remastered (@AndySaunders_1) December 6, 2020

Taken from Mexico 📸😁 pic.twitter.com/6trxkQd0B8 — Daniel Domínguez (@danieldomphoto) December 6, 2020

That is a sensational picture. Is there a planned trip to the moon anytime soon? When was the last time someone visited the moon? — Root (@JReuter80) December 6, 2020

Saw you about 40 degrees above the horizon from Scotland, threw a wave. First attempt at photographing the station with a small refractor - didn't come out great, very streaky, but it's something to build on, and I got a decent shot of the Moon earlier in the month: pic.twitter.com/8bJrQc1FYW — John Freeman (@MadScientistJo) December 6, 2020

The ISS Crew keeps sharing wonderful images from space every now and then. Just recently, NASA shared a stunning image of a deep oceanic trench in the Bahamas and the islands of Andros and nearby New Providence that was captured from the space station. The ISS, which was launched in 1998, has made it possible for humans to continuously inhabit space for the past two decades. The ISS usually orbits roughly 420 kilometres above the Earth, at a speed of about 17,000 miles per hour and as of May had completed 1,16,178 orbits.

