'Wonderful' Image Of ‘Earthshine’ Shared By Astronaut Leaves Netizens Amazed; See Pic

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who returned from space earlier this year after breaking the record for longest continuous time in space by woman, recently posted a mesmerising image of ‘Earthshine’. While taking to Twitter on September 23, Koch shared a picture of International Space Station (ISS), which had a reflection of ‘blue glow’ on it. The NASA astronaut informed that the image was captured a year ago.

What is that blue glow on @Space_Station? Earthshine.



Spotted a year ago. #ISSYearTBT pic.twitter.com/4YdoQvZbkV — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) September 23, 2020

Shared just a few hours ago, the post has already garnered thousands of likes and comments. Several internet users were amazed to see the ‘Earthshine’ and called the image ‘wonderful’. While one user wrote, “Earthshine! Even the word sounds beautiful! You deserve every amazing memory you have. Thanks for the share,” another added, “Superb. Thanks Christina for this wonderful picture”. “Must be the reflection of Earth's flat surface. JK. I couldn't help myself,” said third.

328 days in space

Back in 2019, Koch was one of the first women to participate in an all-female spacewalk. She laughed to the International Space Station as a Flight Engineer on Expedition 59, 60 and 61. The NASA astronaut returned to Earth on February 6, 2020, after spending 328 days - the longest single continuous stay in space for a woman, exceeding Peggy Whitson's 289 days.

According to NASA, Koch conducted six spacewalks, including the first three all women spacewalks, totalling 42 hours and 15 minutes. The crews she served on contributed to hundreds of experiments in biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology development. Some of the scientific highlights from her missions include improvements to the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, which studies dark matter, growing protein crystals for pharmaceutical research, and testing 3D biological printers to print tissues in microgravity.

