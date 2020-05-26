Italy: Boy Remains Calm As Bear Follows Him In Woods, Netizens Laud His Courage

A video of a 12-year-old boy who had a close encounter with a bear while hiking with his family in Italy has stunned the internet for his way of handling the situation and his “courage”. Alessandro, who was hiking in the woods in Malga Nuova, the Trentino region in Italy was stalked by a gigantic bear when the incident was recorded on the camera and shared on Twitter by Loris Calliari.

In the 45 second clip, the boy can be seen nervously walking as the wild bear can be seen standing just meters away in a now-viral video. The clip was captioned as, “a meeting with @ 'bear of this morning over the Sporminore hut,” translated from Italian. “Come, Ale,” the father can be heard encouraging the young boy to keep moving as he films the terrifying moment.

Alessandro paces calmly without any dramatic reaction or rigorous movement to give an idea to the bear that he had noticed the wild stalker following his trails. Without panic, the boy strolls gently down the steep hill. However, at one moment, the bear can be seen standing on its two hind legs when Alessandro gets perturbed and calls for his mother gently, in a low voice, “mum”, he says in the video.

Boy's way of handling situation lauded

All the while, the family reassured the boy to remain calm and continue walking, eventually, the bear seems to lose interest and walks in the other direction, leaving the boy alone. Because the boy had remained calm, the animal did not show any aggressive behaviour or signs that he might attack the boy. Internet users lauded the boy’s maturity and his patience in dealing with the situation as they called him extremely “courageous”.

