ITBP Personnel Showcase Their Singing Talent On The Occasion Of Independence Day

As India celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Sunday, August 15, the jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) took the occasion to showcase the singing talent of the force. Taking to Twitter, ITBP shared videos of jawans singing patriotic songs. The videos were clubbed with clips of personnel training. While constable Lovely Singh sang, "Desh mere teri shan pe sadke," head constable Arjun Kheriyal showcased his talent sining, "Jai Ho!," and constable Sovan Banerjee sang "Watan Ke Rakhwale." These videos were highly applauded on Twitter, with many users terming them brilliant.

ITBP personnel celebrated Independence Day at the banks of Pangong Tso

The Paramilitary force also shared pictures of personnel celebrating Independence Day at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. As part of the celebrations, they marched past the banks of the lake carrying Tricolour and singing the national anthem. Celebrations were also held at Border Out Posts in Ladakh from 14000 to 17000 feet. Inspector General Rajeev Kumar had also hoisted the National Flag at ITBP headquarters in Delhi earlier today. Not only this, ITBP jawans celebrated the day with zest and zeal at 13,000 feet on Uttarakhand borders. It is worth mentioning here that, on the occasion of Independence Day, as many as 20 ITBP personnel were selected for Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) this year for their bravery at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh last year. "This is the highest number of gallantry medals for ITBP awarded for the bravery of its men in border face-off or skirmishes or border guarding duties," said the ITBP in a statement.

ITBP was formed in the wake of the Sino-Indian War of 1962

The ITBP is country's primary border patrol organization for its border with China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Formed in the wake of the Sino-Indian War of 1962, it is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of India, raised on 24 October 1962. The ITBP is trained in the Civil Medical Camp, disaster management, and nuclear, biological and chemical disasters. ITBP personnel have been deployed abroad in UN peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Haiti, Western Sahara, Sudan, Afghanistan, and elsewhere. Two battalions of ITBP are deputed to National Disaster Response Force.

