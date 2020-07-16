Ivanka Trump’s Goya Post Sparks Hilarious Memes, White House Says 'unfairly Mocked'

Ivanka Trump’s recent picture to support Goya Food, the company that became a target of consumer boycott after the CEO praised the US President at a Hispanic event, has triggered hilarious memes on Twitter. On July 15, the White House adviser and the daughter of President Donald Trump took to social media to share an image of herself holding a can of beans to support Goya Foods, however, she has been facing a backlash as Government watchdogs believe that she doesn’t have the right to violate ethics rules that bar government officials from using their public office to endorse specific products or groups.

Ivanka’s support came after Goya Food’s CEO Robert Unanue attended an event with the US President and praised Trump. Unanue’s comments triggered a backlash from a number of Americans who believe Trump’s policies to be racist and discriminatory towards the country’s Hispanic population. However, Ivanka shared a picture of herself to support the firm and even tweeted the company’s slogan in English.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Netizens express displeasure with memes

While she too faced criticism and defended herself by saying that she has ‘every right’ to publicly express her support, several netizens took to Twitter to remind her that she can not use her position to promote a brand. A number of internet users also expressed their displeasure with the help of hilarious memes. Here are some of the trending tweets,

When you said to #FindSomethingNew, I really wasn't expecting this. pic.twitter.com/KLr12c9Owc — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) July 15, 2020

@IvankaTrump might want to delete her tweet! As a Trump Adviser she should know better. pic.twitter.com/JqdKrUbOnh — Vania / no DMs please! (@VaniaR2Curious) July 15, 2020

I miss Janice, Dian and Holly. pic.twitter.com/CANBXJhvsi — KSiteTV (@KSiteTV) July 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the White House in a statement also defended Ivanka and said, “Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration — one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community”.

White House spokesperson Carolina Hurley further added, “Ivanka is proud of this strong, Hispanic-owned business with deep roots in the U.S. and has every right to express her personal support”.

(With AP inputs)

