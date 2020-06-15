Ivanka Trump Wanted To Rename First Lady's Office To 'First Family's Office', Book Reveals

One of the revelations made in the biography of US First Lady Melania Trump is that the adviser of US President Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump attempted to rename the ‘First Lady’s Office’ as ‘First Family’s Office’. However, according to Mary Jordan’s book Art of her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, the First Lady opposed the move. The book published in Washington Post described the dynamic among the Trump family and the rivalry between Melania and Ivanka in the initial days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Jordan has claimed that Melania did not even want to move into the White House and even resisted shifting by staying in the Trump Tower with son, Barron while the prenuptial agreement was being negotiated with her husband. While the First Lady was absent from the White House, Donald Trump’s first daughter Ivanka was hustling for influence. According to the book, the adviser to the US President sought to shift her office in the East Wing, the part of the White House which is reserved for the First Lady.

Jordan wrote in the book, “With Melania away, Ivanka used the private theatre, with its plush red seats, and enjoyed other White House perks. Some said she treated the private residence as if it were her own home”

“Melania did not like it. When she and Barron finally moved in, she put an end to the ‘revolving door’ by enforcing firm boundaries,” she added.

White House denies claims

According to an international media outlet, White House spokesperson Judd Deere has denied the claims made in the book and said, “this is totally false”. Furthermore, he accused the media to carry out “untrue information” from unidentified sources without checking in with the White House of US President’s adviser.

However, spokesperson for Simon and Schuster, the book’s publisher told an international media agency back in April that Jordan had spoken to Melania but the ‘White House declined her request to speak with her for the book or to respond to written questions’. Ivanka now remains in the West Wing and performs her role in Trump administration and is also part of several entrepreneurship initiatives.

