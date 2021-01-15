Last Updated:

'I've Bills To Pay': Vice Principal Writes To Tooth Fairy Asking For Monetary Compensation

Involves the vice-principal of Hart Highlands Elementary School writing a letter to tooth fairy asking her to compensate for one of the kids’ lost teeth

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Vice Principal writes letter to tooth fairy asking for monetary compensation|Read

While the internet is filled with stories of educators helping their pupils, one particular incident has now left the internet with a mushy feeling. The narrative involves the vice-principal of Hart Highlands Elementary School writing a letter to tooth fairy asking her to compensate for one of the kids’ lost teeth. A photograph of the letter was shared by the school leader Shandee M. Whitehead on Twitter and is now doing rounds of the internet.

Sharing the letter, Vice Principle Whitehead wrote, In addition to contributing to a long-term plan for ST success, improving school leadership amongst other things,  a VP has the duty of helping to create a positive school culture ... one that saves the day!. In the letter, the Whitehead narrates the incident writing that Gavin was about to eat his lunch when he lost his milk teeth and despite “heroic efforts” could not find it. The few following lines go on to say that as vice-principal Whitehead verifies that the incident is true and Tooth Fairy should give Gavin “the standard monetary exchange rate that is normally used for a real tooth.” She ends the letter with witty postscript wherein she jokingly reckons that she was still waiting for the money for her wisdom teeth that she got in 2000. “Please pay as soon as possible. I have bills to pay,” she wrote.

Since shared two days ago, the post has racked over 1.6 thousand likes and multiple comments. While many have lauded the Vice Principle's gesture, many have also taken the opportunity to reply on the behalf of the mythical tooth fairy. "I absolutely love this.  Thanks for vouching for Gavin, I’m sure he had a much easier time focusing on his schoolwork for the rest of the day,” shared a Twitter user. “This has made my day so much brighter. I'm so glad the kids at your school have such an awesome VP!” said another.

'Great educator' 

Read: Govt Teacher Dies After Being Found With Hands, Legs Tied In Jaipur: Police

Read: Govt Teacher Found Dead, Teenager Arrested: Police

Read: US: Teacher Killing Trial Makes Detour To Georgia Supreme Court

Read: Robert Lewandowski Explains Why Jurgen Klopp Was A ‘Bad Teacher’ To Him At Dortmund

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT