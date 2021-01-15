'I've Bills To Pay': Vice Principal Writes To Tooth Fairy Asking For Monetary Compensation

While the internet is filled with stories of educators helping their pupils, one particular incident has now left the internet with a mushy feeling. The narrative involves the vice-principal of Hart Highlands Elementary School writing a letter to tooth fairy asking her to compensate for one of the kids’ lost teeth. A photograph of the letter was shared by the school leader Shandee M. Whitehead on Twitter and is now doing rounds of the internet.

Sharing the letter, Vice Principle Whitehead wrote, In addition to contributing to a long-term plan for ST success, improving school leadership amongst other things, a VP has the duty of helping to create a positive school culture ... one that saves the day!. In the letter, the Whitehead narrates the incident writing that Gavin was about to eat his lunch when he lost his milk teeth and despite “heroic efforts” could not find it. The few following lines go on to say that as vice-principal Whitehead verifies that the incident is true and Tooth Fairy should give Gavin “the standard monetary exchange rate that is normally used for a real tooth.” She ends the letter with witty postscript wherein she jokingly reckons that she was still waiting for the money for her wisdom teeth that she got in 2000. “Please pay as soon as possible. I have bills to pay,” she wrote.

In addition to contributing to a long-term plan for ST success, cultivating leadership in others, managing PPL, data, & processes, & improving school leadership ... a VP has the duty of helping to create a positive school culture ... one that saves the day! pic.twitter.com/udZhQ19SGV — shandeemay (@shandeemay1) January 13, 2021

Since shared two days ago, the post has racked over 1.6 thousand likes and multiple comments. While many have lauded the Vice Principle's gesture, many have also taken the opportunity to reply on the behalf of the mythical tooth fairy. "I absolutely love this. Thanks for vouching for Gavin, I’m sure he had a much easier time focusing on his schoolwork for the rest of the day,” shared a Twitter user. “This has made my day so much brighter. I'm so glad the kids at your school have such an awesome VP!” said another.

'Great educator'

🏆🏆🏆 I overheard the tooth fairy’s personal assistant talking about this letter to her boss & I think someone’s going to be pleasantly surprised. pic.twitter.com/SqDltjqYfU — Logan Dee (@Anderhardt) January 15, 2021

Anyone who doesn't love this, was never a child. I worked in public school classrooms for 12 years before graduating and teaching college. I worked with some wonderful VPs. What a great thing you did. *that wisdom tooth payment should have interest attached. — History of Chairs (@RealPropMan) January 15, 2021

This made Gavin feel great about the whole thing. The tooth fairy came through last night! — Amanda J (@AmandaLRJ) January 13, 2021

I absolutely love this. Btw, my son had the same situation in kindergarten and he wrote a note to Tina the Tooth Fairy and she came through as well. Thanks for vouching for Gavin, I’m sure he had a much easier time focusing on his schoolwork for the rest of the day. — Sherrill (she/her) (@SherrillV) January 14, 2021

Shandee is not only an amazing vp to work with, she is a warm and loving person. She cares about children and staff. She is always there when you need her. This letter is another example of her inner beauty ❤️ — Randy Young (@rancepg) January 15, 2021

I could have used a letter like this.. Under the influence of the anesthesia, 16 year old me told my dentist I did not need to keep the 4 impacted wisdom teeth he removed. They were worth $5 apiece. That was 20 bucks! I could have gone to the movies. — Sarah Partain (@spartain_1) January 15, 2021

The tooth fairy missed kiddo at dad's house a couple times. Lovely letters (in beautiful old fashioned cursive) would arrive the next day apologizing for the delay in very creative detail. — Master of Snark (@Darn_if_I_know) January 15, 2021

