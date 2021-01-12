Robert Lewandowski Explains Why Jurgen Klopp Was A ‘Bad Teacher’ To Him At Dortmund

Eight-time Bundesliga champion Robert Lewandowski has lifted the lid on his relationship with former boss Jurgen Klopp, who brought the striker from Lech Poznan to Borussia Dortmund in 2010. The Pole revealed how he viewed Klopp as a 'father figure' and gave an insight into their close bond which was forged at the Westfalenstadion. Klopp was in charge of Dortmund for the entirety of Lewandowski's four-season stay at the club and the duo lifted two Bundesliga titles and reached a Champions League final together.

Robert Lewandowski opens up on special relationship with Klopp at Dortmund

Lewandowski, who was recently crowned as 'The Best Men’s Player in the World' by FIFA, is on course for another record-breaking season with Bayern Munich after netting his 20th league goal in their 3-2 defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach over the weekend. However, in a recent interview with Players' Tribune, the 32-year-old recalled his time at Dortmund and described Jurgen Klopp as a 'bad teacher' at the club.

Lewandowski: 🗣 "When I joined BVB me and Klopp made a little bet. If I scored 10 goals in a training session, he’d give me €50. If I didn’t, I’d give him €50.



At first, I had to pay up every time. After a few months, the tables turned and he told me 'Stop! That is enough." pic.twitter.com/DckCE8q2AJ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 11, 2021

"I could talk to Jurgen about anything. I could trust him. He is a family man, and he has so much empathy for what goes on in your private life," said the Poland international. Lewandowski then recalled a particular chat with Klopp that left a big impression on him.

"When the second season began, I was still struggling, I also felt that Jurgen wanted something from me, but I didn’t understand exactly what. So after a really bad defeat to Marseille in the Champions League - I think we lost 3–0 - I went to see him. I said, 'Jurgen, come on. We have to speak. Just tell me what you expect from me'. I can't remember everything he told me - my German still wasn't the best - but through the few words I knew and from his body language, we understood each other. We had a great chat.

Lewandowski then explained that his chat with the Liverpool boss was one he wished to have with his father, who sadly passed away while Lewandowski was a teenager. The Bayern striker concluded by stating, "Jurgen was not only a father figure to me. As a coach, he was like a 'bad' teacher. And I mean that in the best sense of the word."

Lewandowski and Klopp enjoyed a stunning four seasons together at Dortmund, with Lewandowski plundering 103 goals in 187 games as Klopp steered the Black and Yellows to two Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal Cup. Lewandowski ultimately left Dortmund in 2014 to join rivals Bayern on a free transfer but it is clear that the striker looks back fondly to his time at Dortmund.

Image Credits - Bundesliga.com