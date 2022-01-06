Jawed Habib's Viral Spitting Video Sparks Huge Backlash; Netizens Demand '#BoycottJawed'

Renowned hairstylist Jawed Habib has caused an uproar after a shocking video that went viral on social media, where he is seen spitting on a woman's head. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana and has urged him to take action in the matter. A notice has also been sent to Jawed Habib.

Massive outrage over Jawed Habib spitting video

In the Jawed Habib viral video, the woman can be seen sitting on a chair placed on the stage. Habib can be seen giving tips to the present audience at the event when he casually spits on the head of the woman. He can be heard saying, "Agar paani ki kami hai na.. iss thook mein jaan hai." The crowd present there are heard laughing and clapping after witnessing the shocking incident.

Netizens, after watching the shocking video, were left disgusted by the incident and have taken to their respective Twitter handle to express their outrage. They came out in support of the woman and reposted the video.

A Twitter user commented, "Jawed Habib, the famous hairstylist and businessman, is seen styling his client’s hair with spit. Even if someone doesn’t find it disrespectful and offensive, it is extremely unhygienic and should never be tolerated." Another one wrote, "Absolutely disgusting. And who are those people clapping? Really? REALLY?"

A netizen chipped in, "This is Javed Habeeb... Spitting instead of using water... absolutely horrible." While another one added, "Jawed Habib, the hairdresser found spittíng on the head of a customer.!! "Iss thóók mein jaan hai".! This is disgusting. Utter disgusting.!"

A user quipped, "#shame on this #jawedhabib @JH_JawedHabib this is very disrespectful to our salon industry if you guys agree to please #Retwitte this thing and show him that this is wrong!!!!!!" Another one said, "This Jawed Habib is spitting and crowd is enjoying, It's totally suicide of Morality, ethics.."

As soon as the video went viral, the woman in the video came forward to talk about her bad experience. She uploaded a video where she said, "My name is Pooja Gupta, I run a parlour named Vanshika beauty parlour and am a resident of Baraut. I attended Javed Habib sir's seminar yesterday. He had invited me for a haircut on stage and he misbehaved a lot. He was showing if you do not have water you can use your spit as well. I did not get my haircut done. I would get my haircut from any local shop but never from Javed Habib." NCW Chief Rekha Sharma also posted the video on her Twitter handle and wrote, "We have already taken it up."

We have already taken it up. https://t.co/ugnVBaaVZs — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 6, 2022

