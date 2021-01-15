Jeff Bezos Wears His 'lucky Boots' To Review Launch & Landing Of New Shepard Test Flight

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wore his lucky boots on January 14 as he reviewed the launch and landing of his aerospace company Blue Origin's New Shepard booster rocket and crew capsule. Last year, during his visit to India, Bezos had revealed that he owns a pair of boots which are very lucky for him and he wears them everywhere he feels he could use a bit of luck. Bezos took to his official Instagram handle, where he shared the pictures of the capsule after a successful landing and can be seen wearing the same cowboy boots as he steps inside the passenger carrier.

Bezos also stamped and verified postcards sent by students from across the globe that had gone to the space inside the test flight as part of Blue Origin’s nonprofit Club for the Future.

New Shepard test flight

The New Shepard flight was launched on January 14 at 9:45 am local time from the Launch Site One in Texas. The 14th test mission flight of the New Shepard booster rocket and capsule comes ahead of the passenger flight that Blue origin is planning later this year. The latest flight featured a crew capsule outfitted with astronaut experience upgrades such as speakers and microphones, cushioned wall linings, sound suppression devices, environmental systems, and six seats.

"Also today during ascent, the booster rotated at 2-3 degrees per second. This is done to give future passengers a 360-degree view of space during the flight. This flight continued to prove the robustness and stability of the New Shepard system and the BE-3PM liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen engine," Blue Origin said in a statement after the successful test flight.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos was recently dethroned by Tesla founder Elon Musk as the world's richest person. Musk, who also owns an aerospace company SpaceX, overtook Bezos after Tesla's share prices skyrocketed in the stock market last Friday.

