Jeff Bezos Shows High-performance Rocket Engine That Will Take First Woman To Moon | WATCH

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin is preparing to take the first woman on the lunar surface. The testing of ‘BE-7’, the rocket which will take the first woman to the moon is all in motion and Bezos has called it ‘high performance’. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Bezos shared a video of the rocket which has an ‘additively manufactured liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen lunar landing engine with 10,000 lbf of thrust’.

Blue Origin's mission to moon

Blue Origin plans to begin building the infrastructure of a lunar base. The first mission was proposed for the year 2020, in partnership with the Boeing-built NASA Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. But in the year 2018, Jeff Bezos indicated his company may develop Blue Moon on its own. Showing off the massive rocket, created by his own company, Bezos wrote, “This is the engine that will take the first woman to the surface of the Moon. The BE-7 is a high-performance. The engine will power @BlueOrigin’s National Team HLS lunar lander’. The shared video is from a test at NASA's Space Flight Center at Hunstville, Alabama. According to the official website of Blue Origin, BE-7 is an additively manufactured, high-performance, dual-expander cycle engine, generating 40 kN (10,000 lbf) thrust.

(Image Credits: Blueorigin.com)

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 527,340 views. Netizens bombarded the comment section with praises for Bezos. Making a sarcastic remark, one Instagram user wrote, "I would like that engine in my Toyota, could you adapt it?". Another person wrote, "JEFF THE KING, JEFF THE GOAT". Netizens can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

(Image Credts: AP/Instagram/JeffBezos)